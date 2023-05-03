Facts

17:54 03.05.2023

Sixteen people killed on Wed due to massive enemy attack of Kherson, region

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Wednesday, 16 people have been killed in Kherson and the region, according to the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO).

"Under the procedural leadership of Kherson district prosecutor's office, a pretrial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war connected with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, on the morning of May 3, Russian troops began massively shelling the city of Kherson and the settlements of the region.

"As of 16:30, 12 people have been killed due to chaotic shelling and shells hitting civilian infrastructure facilities in the regional center. About 22 people received injuries of varying severity," the message says.

Also, as noted in the prosecutor's office, a brigade of power engineers was under enemy fire in the afternoon between the villages of Stepanivka and Muzykivka.

"They were repairing the power grid after the next attacks of the Russian army to provide people with electricity. Three employees of the energy company died from their injuries. In the morning, a man died from the shelling of Daryivska community of the region," the PGO informs.

Tags: #kherson_region

