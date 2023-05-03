Facts

13:45 03.05.2023

Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

1 min read
Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian invaders fired on Stepanivka in Kherson region from a MLRS, killing three employees of the regional energy company, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"The Russian army attacked Stepanivka. Unfortunately, three people were killed. Two at the scene of shelling, one in an ambulance. The dead are employees of the oblenergo [regional energy company] who performed emergency and restoration work," Prokudin said on the air of the national telethon.

The Russians also fired at Mykhailivka, Havrylivka and Tiaghinka. Living quarters damaged. There were no casualties.

The regional military administration's head said that over the last two weeks, the occupiers have increased the number of shelling of the region from various types of weapons.

Tags: #energy #killed #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

11:42 03.05.2023
Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

11:25 03.05.2023
Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

Govt launches Energoatom corporatization procedure – PM

19:00 02.05.2023
Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

Ukraine to accumulate resources for restoration of energy before new heating season thanks to sales of electricity – PM

16:21 02.05.2023
Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

18:12 01.05.2023
Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

18:11 01.05.2023
Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

19:17 28.04.2023
Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

13:48 27.04.2023
Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

11:47 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

16:57 22.04.2023
Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

AD

HOT NEWS

Finland supports idea of just world for Ukraine – Niinisto

Zelenskyy calls on Finland to accelerate preparation of 16th military aid package to Ukraine

Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

Zelenskyy arrives for Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki on Wednesday

Three killed, five wounded due to enemy shelling of hypermarket in Kherson on Wednesday morning

LATEST

Finland supports idea of just world for Ukraine – Niinisto

One person killed, six injured during missile hit on railway station in Kherson – Health Ministry

Ukraine to receive planes after offensive – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy calls on Finland to accelerate preparation of 16th military aid package to Ukraine

Invaders fire at railway station in Kherson, info on casualties being specified – local authorities

Occupants transport kits with S-300 missiles towards Zaporizhia from Mariupol

Zelenskyy arrives for Nordic-Ukrainian Summit in Helsinki on Wednesday

Blinken: Success on battlefield is best and probably quickest way to negotiate

Danilov says Ukraine to liberate Crimea in any way it deems necessary

European Commission to propose act on May 3 to support ammo production for Ukraine - von der Leyen

AD
AD
AD
AD