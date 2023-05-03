Invaders shell Stepanivka, three employees of regional energy company killed – local police department

On Wednesday afternoon, Russian invaders fired on Stepanivka in Kherson region from a MLRS, killing three employees of the regional energy company, Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"The Russian army attacked Stepanivka. Unfortunately, three people were killed. Two at the scene of shelling, one in an ambulance. The dead are employees of the oblenergo [regional energy company] who performed emergency and restoration work," Prokudin said on the air of the national telethon.

The Russians also fired at Mykhailivka, Havrylivka and Tiaghinka. Living quarters damaged. There were no casualties.

The regional military administration's head said that over the last two weeks, the occupiers have increased the number of shelling of the region from various types of weapons.