20:26 02.05.2023

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the preparation of a new large sanction package against the Russian Federation.

"I held a meeting on strengthening sanction regimes - both ours, Ukrainian, and joint ones with partners. We are closely monitoring how the terrorist state is trying to circumvent sanctions. We are recording each of such directions. We are preparing a large sanction package - a decision is coming soon," Zelenskyy said in his evening video message.

He also reported on the preparation of conceptual security solutions for the development of the state.

"We are preparing conceptual security solutions for the development of Ukraine, our infrastructure both as of now and after the war. We are also preparing for the planned international meetings on the restoration of Ukraine and relevant negotiations with partners," said the president.

Tags: #russia #sanctions

