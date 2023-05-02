Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

The manipulative statements by Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation Maria Lvova-Belova will not help to conceal Russia's war crimes against Ukraine and its people, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinet has said.

"The Commissioner for Children's Rights under the President of the Russian Federation, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes in Ukraine, gave an interview to the American publication Vice. A cynical statement by a representative of an aggressor country that started a war in the 21st century in the center of Europe!... Such manipulative statements will not be able to hide the war crimes that Russia is committing against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian ombudsman stressed that Russia purposefully launches missile strikes, drops guided air bombs on peaceful cities and villages of Ukraine, killing the civilian population, children, and violating fundamental rights to life and security.

According to Lubinets, under the guise of "evacuation and rescue", Russia is deporting Ukrainian children, separating families, kidnapping orphans, illegally placing them in foster families, forcibly passporting them, granting Russian citizenship, erasing national identity – committing genocide of the Ukrainian people, as evidenced by issued warrants from the International Criminal Court.

"Responsibility cannot be avoided, the top political leadership of the terrorist country should be in the dock," he said.