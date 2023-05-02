Facts

17:35 02.05.2023

SBU prevents illegal export of engines for military transport aircraft to Iran

2 min read

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented an attempt to illegally export aircraft components subject to state export control.

"In the course of comprehensive measures in Dnipro, two entrepreneurs were exposed who were trying to smuggle two D-36 turbojet aircraft engines to Iran for sale," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the special service, it was established that the defendants planned to sell Ukrainian products to foreigners for $400,000.

The "customers" planned to use the high-tech equipment for An-74 military transport aircraft. To disguise their criminal activity, the offenders wanted to remove aircraft engines from Ukraine under the guise of components for main gas pipelines. For this purpose, false information was entered into the commodity-transport declarations," the SBU said.

Employees of the SBU promptly exposed the deal and blocked it.

According to investigators, the organizers of the scheme are two owners of a Dnipro-based company specializing in cargo transportation to the countries of the Middle East and Africa.

According to operational information, the engines that they tried to illegally export abroad were previously stolen during the liquidation of one of the state-owned enterprises.

"The dealers planned to make a 'cosmetic' repair of these units and make fake documents on them for subsequent sale," the SBU said.

According to it, the offenders stored aircraft products in a hangar on the territory of the enterprise, where law enforcement officers found it during searches at the place of work of the defendants.

Currently, the engines are withdrawn for examination. After that, the issue of their transfer to the needs of the military industrial complex of Ukraine will be considered.

As part of the criminal proceedings initiated by the SBU investigators under Part 1 of Article 333 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the procedure for international transfers of goods subject to state export control), an investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring those responsible to justice.

Tags: #sbu #iran #aircraft #components

MORE ABOUT

20:43 28.04.2023
Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

Kuleba calls on Northern Europe MFAs to apply every effort for speedy start of training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft

17:42 25.04.2023
Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

Govt to propose that NSDC imposes against Iran – Economy minister

11:58 25.04.2023
Oksana Marchenko's assets at Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant seized - SBU

Oksana Marchenko's assets at Zaporizhia Ferroalloy Plant seized - SBU

16:39 21.04.2023
SBU head: Special Forces officer Chervinsky, whose actions led to shelling of Kanatove airfield, notified of suspicion

SBU head: Special Forces officer Chervinsky, whose actions led to shelling of Kanatove airfield, notified of suspicion

16:58 20.04.2023
SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

SBU seizes Novinsky's assets worth more than UAH 144 mln

20:22 19.04.2023
USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

USA adds six companies from Iran, China to sanctions list due to supplies of parts for Iranian drones

12:11 13.04.2023
Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

Ukraine's Security Service seizes Novinsky's property for over UAH 3.5 bln

11:14 12.04.2023
SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

15:48 08.04.2023
SBU eliminates three more schemes of evasion from mobilization: head of military medical commission, lawyer among detainees

SBU eliminates three more schemes of evasion from mobilization: head of military medical commission, lawyer among detainees

14:38 05.04.2023
Kulinich deliberately conceals info about impending Russia’s attack from Crimea – SBI

Kulinich deliberately conceals info about impending Russia’s attack from Crimea – SBI

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

LATEST

Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

Reznikov speaks over phone with his Norwegian, Finnish counterparts

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

AD
AD
AD
AD