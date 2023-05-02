Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

The number of victims as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of Bilozerska merged territorial community (hromada) of Kherson district has grown to eight people, Kherson regional prosecutor's office reports.

"According to the investigation, on May 2, 2023, Russian troops fired on the city of Kherson and several villages in Bilozerska hromada of the region. Three residents of the region were killed, five more were injured," the Telegram channel says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers carried out shelling of civilians and carried out air strikes.

Civil infrastructure facilities, including residential buildings, utility rooms and vehicles, were damaged.

Earlier it was reported about one dead and four wounded.