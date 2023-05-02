Facts

16:21 02.05.2023

Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

1 min read
Number of killed amid shelling of Bilozerska TG community of Kherson region increases to three people – prosecutor's office

The number of victims as a result of the shelling by the Russian occupiers of Bilozerska merged territorial community (hromada) of Kherson district has grown to eight people, Kherson regional prosecutor's office reports.

"According to the investigation, on May 2, 2023, Russian troops fired on the city of Kherson and several villages in Bilozerska hromada of the region. Three residents of the region were killed, five more were injured," the Telegram channel says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the occupiers carried out shelling of civilians and carried out air strikes.

Civil infrastructure facilities, including residential buildings, utility rooms and vehicles, were damaged.

Earlier it was reported about one dead and four wounded.

Tags: #killed #kherson_region

MORE ABOUT

18:12 01.05.2023
Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

19:17 28.04.2023
Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

13:48 27.04.2023
Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

Invaders fire 65 times at Kherson region, one person killed, three wounded over past day

16:57 22.04.2023
Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

Over day, on left bank of Kherson region, 31 invaders, 3 air defense systems, radar and gun mount destroyed

15:27 19.04.2023
Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

14:35 11.04.2023
Of 1,374 bodies of civilians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, 195 not yet been identified – regional police chief

Of 1,374 bodies of civilians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, 195 not yet been identified – regional police chief

11:35 31.03.2023
In Kherson region, three power engineers blown up by mine, two people killed - regional head

In Kherson region, three power engineers blown up by mine, two people killed - regional head

17:47 29.03.2023
Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

Kherson region receives humanitarian aid of 200 housing repair kits, fuel briquettes, modular healthcare facility

18:57 27.03.2023
At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

At least 32 wounded, two killed amid missile attack on Sloviansk - National Police

18:17 27.03.2023
Ambassador of Slovakia visits Kherson region on Monday – regional authorities

Ambassador of Slovakia visits Kherson region on Monday – regional authorities

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

LATEST

Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

Reznikov speaks over phone with his Norwegian, Finnish counterparts

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

AD
AD
AD
AD