Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov believes that due to the defeats on the battlefield, Russia may voice another "goodwill gesture" under the guise of a man-made disaster on the territory of its country.

The Defense Minister told Interfax-Ukraine, the Kremlin is already looking for options for possible scenarios on how to justify another success of the Ukrainian army within its society.

"If you already observe a number of public statements on Russian resources, you can see that phrases are already being heard, saying: 'We must probably end the Special military operation,' 'we must go on the defensive,' 'we have to keep our' newly gained 'territories.' In the event of another success of the Ukrainian army, which is absolutely expected for them, they need to understand how to 'sell' inside, how to serve it to the people? They also had overheated expectations: Kyiv in three days and the so-called three weeks. Although propaganda in Russia works fine, it gets more and more difficult every time," Reznikov said.

The minister believes the Kremlin is already looking for options for scenarios on how to "win back" this, and it is possible that there will be a "goodwill gesture" under the guise of some kind of man-made disaster.

"This is not my forecast, but a reflection, but still I would not be surprised if they have some problem in the scenario, a serious catastrophic type, man-made, on the territory of Russia. Let's say something happens to a power plant, hydroelectric power plant, nuclear power plant, there will be risks for the population, and this will require the immediate attention of the government, the accumulation of resources, including soldiers. And so they supposedly will be able to explain to people why they are ending active hostilities in Ukraine. That is, they will have to voice a 'goodwill gesture' under the guise of some kind of man-made disaster on the territory of Russia," Reznikov said.