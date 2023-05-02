Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on diplomatic work on Monday.

"Today, I held several meetings on our diplomatic work in May, which brings us closer to such a peace - a just peace, such an outcome of this war - the defeat of the occupier," he said in a video address on Monday.

Speaking about a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskyy said "Canada has already started confiscating Russian assets. This is a significant example for everyone else in the world. We discussed sanctions pressure and our political cooperation."

With New Zealand's Prime Minister Hipkins, "agreed to work on greater consolidation of the Pacific region countries to protect international rules."