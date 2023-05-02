Facts

09:37 02.05.2023

Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

1 min read
Zelenskyy holds meetings on diplomatic work that brings peace closer

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings on diplomatic work on Monday.

"Today, I held several meetings on our diplomatic work in May, which brings us closer to such a peace - a just peace, such an outcome of this war - the defeat of the occupier," he said in a video address on Monday.

Speaking about a phone call with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Zelenskyy said "Canada has already started confiscating Russian assets. This is a significant example for everyone else in the world. We discussed sanctions pressure and our political cooperation."

With New Zealand's Prime Minister Hipkins, "agreed to work on greater consolidation of the Pacific region countries to protect international rules."

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:07 01.05.2023
Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

16:14 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

Zelenskyy meets Czech counterpart in Kyiv

13:46 28.04.2023
Zelenskyy after missile attack on Uman: Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions, jail terms

Zelenskyy after missile attack on Uman: Russian terror can only be defeated by sanctions, jail terms

09:46 27.04.2023
Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

14:53 26.04.2023
Zelensky, Xi Jinping discuss appointment of Ambassador of Ukraine to China in phone talk

Zelensky, Xi Jinping discuss appointment of Ambassador of Ukraine to China in phone talk

11:47 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

Zelenskyy: We must do everything to prevent Russia from having single chance to use nuclear energy to blackmail Ukraine and whole world

11:36 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs European Integration law on simplification of regulatory procedures in civil aviation

Zelenskyy signs European Integration law on simplification of regulatory procedures in civil aviation

09:57 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be real security provider

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to be real security provider

09:28 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Noone can feel safe anywhere unless aggressor defeated

Zelenskyy: Noone can feel safe anywhere unless aggressor defeated

21:00 25.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

LATEST

Kuleba: We should talk less about counteroffensive, work more to make it happen

Some 478 children die in Ukraine due to Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Russia needs to be cut off from Crimea so that it cannot use peninsula for military purposes – intelligence

Reznikov: Ukraine is only country in world that successfully fulfils NATO mission

Reznikov believes Russia may voice another 'goodwill gesture' under guise of man-made disaster in its own country

Success of counter-offensive to be of great importance for continued support of Ukraine by partners – Reznikov

Kirby: Enemy suffered over 100,000 casualties near Bakhmut in five months

Zaluzhny, Milley discuss further supply of AFU with weapons

'Offensive Guard' to come under command of Defense Forces after receiving combat mission – Interior Minister

Klymenko: Interior Ministry's office been almost half updated, National Police chief to be appointed in soon

AD
AD
AD
AD