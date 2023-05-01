Facts

16:41 01.05.2023

Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

2 min read
Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on April 27 codifying conditions for the further large-scale deportation to Russia of residents of occupied areas of Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report on April 28.

According to the Western analysts, Putin signed a decree entitled "On the Peculiarities of the Legal Status of Certain Categories of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons in the Russian Federation" that defines those who are living in Russian-occupied territories who have declared their desire to retain their current citizenship and refuse to accept Russian passports as "foreign citizens and stateless persons currently residing in the Russian Federation."

The decree codifies coercive methods to encourage residents of occupied areas to receive Russian passports and also sets conditions for the deportation of Ukrainians who do not agree to become Russian citizens. Russian authorities are also continuing other efforts to deport Ukrainians, particularly children, to Russia under various schemes.

"ISW continues to assess that all lines of effort aimed at deporting Ukrainians to Russia may constitute a violation of the Geneva Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, as well as a potential deliberate ethnic cleansing campaign," the analysts said in the report.

