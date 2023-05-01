Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

The number of victims as a result of a night rocket attack on Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk region has increased to 34 people, including five children, two victims are placed in intensive care, according to head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"There have already been 34 victims due to a missile strike on Pavlohrad district. Five of them are children. The youngest girl is only eight years old. People have bruises, fractures, incised and lacerated wounds, contusions, poisoning by combustion products. Two women aged 45 and 55 are placed in intensive care. The rest are treated on an outpatient basis," Lysak wrote on the Telegram channel on Monday.

As reported, on Monday night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Pavlohrad district. Earlier it was known about 25 wounded, there are three children among them.