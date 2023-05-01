Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Russian forces will likely conduct their own offensive in southern Ukraine if the potential Ukrainian counteroffensive fails, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes in a report for April 30, citing its own source.

“The fact that top Russian officials and law enforcement are discussing possible candidates to lead various districts in Zaporizhia region which are currently under Ukrainian control as further evidence of Russian plans to move in the southern direction,” the message reads.

Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Head Kyrylo Budanov reported that Russia is seeking to take control of numerous Russian paramilitary groups and is trying to create a new structure that would subordinate private military companies (PMCs) to the Russian General Staff.

It is reported that on Sunday, Russian troops conducted ground attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk region and its environs, as well as along the Avdiyivka—Donetsk line. The official representative of the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Troops, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that Ukrainian forces still have access to supply routes in Bakhmut.

“Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on April 30 … Russian forces are using more artillery but conducting fewer assaults in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions than in Bakhmut and Maryinka,” the report reads.