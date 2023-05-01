Facts

10:04 01.05.2023

Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

2 min read
Invaders developing offensive plans in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Russian forces will likely conduct their own offensive in southern Ukraine if the potential Ukrainian counteroffensive fails, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) notes in a report for April 30, citing its own source.

“The fact that top Russian officials and law enforcement are discussing possible candidates to lead various districts in Zaporizhia region which are currently under Ukrainian control as further evidence of Russian plans to move in the southern direction,” the message reads.

Ukrainian Main Military Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Head Kyrylo Budanov reported that Russia is seeking to take control of numerous Russian paramilitary groups and is trying to create a new structure that would subordinate private military companies (PMCs) to the Russian General Staff.

It is reported that on Sunday, Russian troops conducted ground attacks in Bakhmut, Donetsk region and its environs, as well as along the Avdiyivka—Donetsk line. The official representative of the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Troops, Serhiy Cherevaty, said that Ukrainian forces still have access to supply routes in Bakhmut.

“Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line on April 30 … Russian forces are using more artillery but conducting fewer assaults in the Kupyansk and Lyman directions than in Bakhmut and Maryinka,” the report reads.

Tags: #isw

MORE ABOUT

16:41 01.05.2023
Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

Putin signs decree 'legalizing' deportation of Ukrainians – ISW

11:05 26.04.2023
Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

Kremlin continues to avoid adopting overtly repressive measures likely out of concern for stability of Putin’s regime – ISW

10:53 25.04.2023
Ukrainian forces make marginal gains south of Kreminna – ISW

Ukrainian forces make marginal gains south of Kreminna – ISW

15:51 22.04.2023
Invaders claim Ukrainian forces take positions on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson region - ISW

Invaders claim Ukrainian forces take positions on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson region - ISW

12:37 21.04.2023
Russia intends to keep checkpoint with occupied territories for security reasons – ISW

Russia intends to keep checkpoint with occupied territories for security reasons – ISW

19:47 17.04.2023
Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

11:13 14.04.2023
Russia can reconstitute itself as serious threat to Ukraine in long run, but not yet capable of conducting several offensives coincidently - ISW

Russia can reconstitute itself as serious threat to Ukraine in long run, but not yet capable of conducting several offensives coincidently - ISW

11:32 11.04.2023
Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

18:55 10.04.2023
Invaders engaged in religious persecution on Ukraine’s occupied territory – ISW

Invaders engaged in religious persecution on Ukraine’s occupied territory – ISW

12:43 08.04.2023
Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

Kremlin continues to indicate that it’s not interested in legitimate negotiations – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

Zaluzhny informs Cavoli of situation at front, future scenarios of course of hostilities

LATEST

Russian occupiers carry out 19 missile, 13 air strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets in day – AFU

Child killed, two people wounded in enemy air strike on Lyzunivka in Chernihiv region – Pivnich Command

Cabinet approves Ukraine's Energy Strategy until 2050 to achieve carbon neutrality

Zelenskyy, Trudeau discuss long-term defense cooperation program

Danilov on why Russia should disappear: Independent Ukraine is sentence for Russia as country

Ambassador of Ukraine to Ireland calls for boycott of Jameson whiskey due to resumption of trade in Russia – media

Permanent monitoring mission of IAEA at ZNPP conducting rotation of personnel

AFU Navy eliminates ten occupiers, two enemy mortars in past day

Ukraine signs three new contracts with Turkish Baykar

Number of victims in missile strike on Pavlohrad district grows to 34, five of them children

AD
AD
AD
AD