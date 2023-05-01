Twenty-five people wounded, incl three children in Pavlohrad due to enemy shelling – regional authorities

In Pavlohrad, as a result of enemy shelling, there are 25 wounded, among them three children, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak.

"The enemy attacked with missiles. Seven of them were shot down by the military of the Skhid (East) Air Command. But there is also a hit. Pavlohrad district was attacked. According to preliminary information, 25 people were injured. Three of them are children," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

An industrial enterprise has been damaged in Pavlohrad. There was a fire, which rescuers have already eliminated.

In the residential area, 19 high-rise buildings, 25 private houses, six institutions of school and preschool education, five shops were damaged.

There is destruction in the communities of the district. Almost 40 residential buildings were damaged in Vervkivska merged territorial community, while in Yuryivska - two. In Mezhyrytska community, a school was damaged.

All services are working at the arrival sites. The information is being clarified.