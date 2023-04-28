Facts

20:50 28.04.2023

Cooperation with so-called 'useful Russians' is possible after war – Tkachenko

Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko believes that with some Russians in the future, after the end of the war, some cooperation in the field of culture is possible.

"These are not 'good Russians' because there are no good Russians, but 'useful Russians' – they exist, they frankly express their position. These are artists, writers, and in the future some kind of cooperation with them is absolutely normal, logical process, because they share the values shared by Ukrainian society. In particular, freedom, not interfering in the internal affairs of other countries, they criticize Putin. Therefore, the possibility of further cooperation is clear," Tkachenko told Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of how he sees the post-war state policy towards Russian artists and other cultural figures.

As for the Russian cultural figures, who today have taken a neutral position and do not speak out in support of any of the parties to the conflict, according to the minister, they will not be in demand "in physical appearance here in Ukraine for quite a long time."

"In addition, public opinion, which in Ukraine has a very strong influence on the adoption of any political decisions at the state level, will be on the side of not using the services of 'silent people' and the so-called z-patriots," he said.

The minister drew attention to the fact that today it is difficult to say how much Russian tracks will be in demand on Spotify and Apple Music, how much Russian films will be watched on pirated resources.

"If we produce Ukrainian-language content, including content on current topics, if we collaborate with leading Western institutions, then the trend will change. We are already seeing more attention to Ukrainian performers," Tkachenko said.

When asked whether the government would somehow restrict the activities of Russian artists in Ukraine, or somehow separate them, the minister said "as soon as we reach the lists, we immediately turn into a very specific state." "The sanctions that are imposed are another matter, they understood the process. There are sanctions – that's all, goodbye. Everything else is civil society," he said.

Tkachenko said there were several discussions with the deputies on how the state can regulate this area.

"And at the stage of discussion, a lot of questions arose. How is it? What are the parameters for compiling a list of 'silent people'? This one was waiting a lot, or not much? Is it possible or not? Regulatory mechanisms are sanctions. If something else is the work of civil society, ministries with promotion companies involved in the import of these artists, explanatory work in the information plane. In particular, that there is a huge number of artists who came here during the war, who are here performed in the metro, and not, so to speak, 'the great Russian world," Tkachenko said.

