Facts

21:00 27.04.2023

Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

2 min read
Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a videoconference meeting with foreign policy advisers to the presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania, the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

During the conversation, he noted the importance of further movement towards the unity of positions of the NATO countries on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance in the context of the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

"This is evidenced both by President Zelenskyy's peace formula and our official position: our principled position is that we see no alternative to Ukraine's membership in NATO," Yermak said.

At the same time, he noted that an important decision should be made to provide Ukraine with effective security guarantees until the state acquires NATO membership. These security guarantees cannot replace or replace Ukraine's membership in NATO, but will serve as a guarantee of Ukraine's security until full membership in the Alliance, which has no alternative.

Yermak also pointed out the importance of a strong political signal from NATO regarding a clear algorithm for Ukraine's approach to membership in the Alliance.

"Today, thanks to you, thanks to the United States and other partners, the unity that you have created and that is being maintained is a powerful weapon," he said.

The representatives of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania, in turn, reaffirmed their countries' full support for Ukraine and its future full membership in NATO and the European Union.

Tags: #security #negotiations #guarantees

MORE ABOUT

20:18 24.04.2023
Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

20:46 20.04.2023
Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

20:17 20.04.2023
Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

Trade rep Kachka: Ukraine plans to start talks on joining Trans-Pacific Partnership in 2023

19:20 10.04.2023
Zelenskyy discusses security cooperation with Greek PM

Zelenskyy discusses security cooperation with Greek PM

19:15 31.03.2023
Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

Zelenskyy, Sandu ready to strengthen cooperation in countering challenges from Russia

21:06 30.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

19:31 15.03.2023
Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

Kuleba: Russia must be removed from UN Security Council

21:07 03.03.2023
Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

Apple suspends warranty service for MacBooks, iPads in Russia

19:27 13.01.2023
Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

Third round of talks between Ukraine's Ombudsman Lubinets, Russian side takes place in Turkey

20:25 22.12.2022
Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

Duda-Zelensky talks last two hours

AD

HOT NEWS

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

NATO countries deliver to Kyiv more than 98% of promised combat vehicles – Stoltenberg

Invaders equip fighting positions on roofs of ZNPP reactors – UK Defence Intelligence

Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

LATEST

Shmyhal, Italian Defense Minister discuss strengthening of Ukraine's defense capability

Lubinets: Problem of Ukrainian children deportation should be heard daily on all intl platforms

Dzhaparova: Recognition of forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia as genocide is another element of ensuring Russia's accountability for crimes

General Staff: Russians preparing about 500 previously convicted 'fighters' in occupied Luhansk region

Danilov, GLOBSEC delegation discuss current security situation in world, Europe

Commanders of Ukrainian, US Naval Forces discuss situation in Azov-Black Sea region, issues of logistical aid, training of personnel

PACE condemns forced transfer of Ukrainian children to Russia, temporarily occupied territories

Borrell welcomes phone call between Ukrainian and Chinese presidents

Ukraine restores radiation monitoring system in Exclusion Zone after occupation to maintain partners' trust – minister

Erdogan, Putin discuss Ukraine, grain deal – Turkish media

AD
AD
AD
AD