Yermak, reps of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Romania discuss issues of security guarantees for Ukraine

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak held a videoconference meeting with foreign policy advisers to the presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania, the press service of the President of Ukraine said.

During the conversation, he noted the importance of further movement towards the unity of positions of the NATO countries on Ukraine's membership in the Alliance in the context of the upcoming summit in Vilnius.

"This is evidenced both by President Zelenskyy's peace formula and our official position: our principled position is that we see no alternative to Ukraine's membership in NATO," Yermak said.

At the same time, he noted that an important decision should be made to provide Ukraine with effective security guarantees until the state acquires NATO membership. These security guarantees cannot replace or replace Ukraine's membership in NATO, but will serve as a guarantee of Ukraine's security until full membership in the Alliance, which has no alternative.

Yermak also pointed out the importance of a strong political signal from NATO regarding a clear algorithm for Ukraine's approach to membership in the Alliance.

"Today, thanks to you, thanks to the United States and other partners, the unity that you have created and that is being maintained is a powerful weapon," he said.

The representatives of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania, in turn, reaffirmed their countries' full support for Ukraine and its future full membership in NATO and the European Union.