11:34 27.04.2023

Kostin holds meeting with FBI director during his working visit to USA

As part of a working visit to the United States, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin held a meeting with Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Christopher Wray, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reports on the Telegram channel.

“We’re strengthening the Ukraine-U.S. partnership on the justice front. Appreciate the opportunity to discuss potential avenues of cooperation in person with FBI Director Christopher Wray,” Kostin said on Twitter Thursday.

