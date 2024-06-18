MPs summon Prosecutor General Kostin to Verkhovna Rada

The Verkhovna Rada summoned Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin to the parliament to report on the property of his deputy, Dmytro Verbytsky, Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction) has said.

"By 216 votes (with 150 required), the Verkhovna Rada has summoned Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin to deliver a report on the property of his deputy, Mr. Verbytsky, tomorrow at 12:00," he said on the Telegram channel Tuesday.

As reported by media, it became known that Verbytsky's girlfriend owns property worth dozens of millions of hryvnias, which does not comply with her official incomes.