Zelenskyy hears words of support for Black Sea Grain Initiative from Xi Jinping

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he had heard words of support for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, its extension, and support for humanitarian efforts, in particular, the Grain from Ukraine program from Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy held a phone talk with the Chinese leader.

"It is usually said that such conversations open up opportunities. Now there is an opportunity to give new impetus to our relations – Ukraine and China. There is an opportunity to use China's political influence to restore the strength of the principles and rules on which peace should be based," Zelenskyy said in a video address on Wednesday.

According to him, "Ukraine and China, as well as the vast majority of the world, are equally interested in the strength of the sovereignty of nations and territorial integrity... In compliance with the main security rules, in particular, the inadmissibility of threats with nuclear weapons and the proliferation of nuclear weapons in the world."

"We are equally interested in ensuring that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is finally fully secured and that nuclear power plants are never used for military purposes again, which is exactly the kind of cynical use Russia is trying to make the norm," the president said.

He said that "China shares our view of freedom of navigation and trade." "I briefed Mr. Xi Jinping on our efforts to restore seaborne food exports. And I heard words of support for our Black Sea Grain Initiative and its extension, as well as support for our humanitarian efforts, in particular the Grain from Ukraine program," the president said.

Of course, he said, "an essential part of the conversation is our views on ways to restore a just peace." "I presented the Ukrainian Peace Formula, its specific points. We agreed to continue our communications," Zelenskyy said.