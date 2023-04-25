Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

Special Forces officer Roman Chervinsky will be held in custody for two months without the right to make bail. This measure of restraint was chosen by Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, Hromadske said with reference to the court ruling.

As reported, the court session was held behind closed doors. Lawyers said Chervinsky was detained illegally. The defense will appeal the court's ruling.

Earlier it was reported that Chervinsky, who was hiding from the investigation and was notified of suspicion of abuse of authority, was detained on Monday in Ternopil region.

The media published materials according to which Chervinsky tried to recruit one of the Russian pilots to fly a combat aircraft to Ukraine.

The SBU is investigating the circumstances of the missile attack on Kanatove airfield in Kirovograd region in July 2022, which occurred due to unauthorized actions of individual servicemen.