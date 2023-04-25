Facts

20:50 25.04.2023

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

1 min read
Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

Special Forces officer Roman Chervinsky will be held in custody for two months without the right to make bail. This measure of restraint was chosen by Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv, Hromadske said with reference to the court ruling.

As reported, the court session was held behind closed doors. Lawyers said Chervinsky was detained illegally. The defense will appeal the court's ruling.

Earlier it was reported that Chervinsky, who was hiding from the investigation and was notified of suspicion of abuse of authority, was detained on Monday in Ternopil region.

The media published materials according to which Chervinsky tried to recruit one of the Russian pilots to fly a combat aircraft to Ukraine.

The SBU is investigating the circumstances of the missile attack on Kanatove airfield in Kirovograd region in July 2022, which occurred due to unauthorized actions of individual servicemen.

Tags: #court #chervinsky

MORE ABOUT

15:04 24.04.2023
Special Forces officer Chervinsky, whose actions led to shelling of Kanatove airfield, detained – source

Special Forces officer Chervinsky, whose actions led to shelling of Kanatove airfield, detained – source

20:44 11.04.2023
Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

Akhmetov initiates arbitration against Russia for seized assets in Donetsk, Luhansk regions to fund Ukraine's future recovery

16:24 05.04.2023
Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

Court rules to seize land plots owned by Medvedchuk's wife in Lviv region

13:10 30.03.2023
Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

Kyiv Economic Court starts proceedings on UOC (MP) claim against Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra national reserve over illegal termination of lease contract

19:11 28.03.2023
Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

Supreme Court upholds acquittal of former Infrastructure Minister Omelian

10:03 17.03.2023
Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

Court chooses UAH 10 mln bail for ex-Infrastructure Minister Pyvovarsky – SAPO

13:43 15.03.2023
UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

UK Supreme Court sends $3 bln eurobonds case between Ukraine and Russia to full public trial, Ukraine considers it victory

16:36 13.03.2023
Austrian court refuses to extradite Bakhmatiuk, businessman hopes for changes in NABU after new head begins work

Austrian court refuses to extradite Bakhmatiuk, businessman hopes for changes in NABU after new head begins work

20:06 10.03.2023
Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

Fugitive President Yanukovych to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for illegal crossing of state border – PGO

12:41 07.03.2023
Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

Court seizes Zhevaho's assets to secure UAH 46 bln claim of Deposit Guarantee Fund, including Ferrexpo's Poltava Mining

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

General Staff: Russian troops looting, resorting to illegal searches, using children's institutions for military purposes in occupied territories of Ukraine

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes mechanism for lifting personal sanctions by publicly condemning Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

AD
AD
AD
AD