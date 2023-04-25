Facts

15:35 25.04.2023

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

1 min read
Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday.

"Updated information about the situation on the battlefield, including in the most difficult areas. The commanders of the operational-strategic groupings of troops 'Khortytsia,' 'Tavria,' 'Odesa,' 'Pivnich' reported on the course of hostilities in the sectors of the front within their responsibility. Each of the directions of defense of Ukraine is important. We have no right for Ukraine to have weak points," he said on Facebook.

"We summed up and considered the results of the next meeting in Ramstein format. Ukraine and its defense forces are continuously getting stronger. But we need to accelerate the pace of arms delivery, because every day of delay is the life of our fighters," the president said.

The meeting also discussed the process of recruiting personnel and equipment for the newly created brigades. "The soldiers must be provided with everything necessary for the high-quality performance of the tasks of the command to bring our victory closer," the president said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

21:00 25.04.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

10:24 25.04.2023
Terrorist country doing everything to destroy us completely – Zelenskyy about shelling of Museum of local lore in Kupyansk

Terrorist country doing everything to destroy us completely – Zelenskyy about shelling of Museum of local lore in Kupyansk

20:52 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

20:23 24.04.2023
People's lives depend on speed of arms supplies by Ukraine's partners – Zelenskyy

People's lives depend on speed of arms supplies by Ukraine's partners – Zelenskyy

16:18 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy: No threat from Belarus today

Zelenskyy: No threat from Belarus today

16:17 24.04.2023
Zelenskyy: Ukraine rescues 2,238 people from Russian captivity, including 140 civilians

Zelenskyy: Ukraine rescues 2,238 people from Russian captivity, including 140 civilians

20:43 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs law on introduction of exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on introduction of exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

19:20 21.04.2023
State resources directed primarily to de-occupation of territories

State resources directed primarily to de-occupation of territories

13:57 21.04.2023
Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

Stoltenberg announces Zelenskyy's plans to attend NATO summit in Vilnius

11:56 21.04.2023
Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

Zelenskyy calls on Mexico to support Ukrainian Peace Formula

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

AFU eliminates almost 700 occupiers, five tanks, 14 artillery systems, two air defense units destroyed over day – General Staff

LATEST

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

General Staff: Russian troops looting, resorting to illegal searches, using children's institutions for military purposes in occupied territories of Ukraine

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes mechanism for lifting personal sanctions by publicly condemning Russia's aggression

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

There’s much in common between Ukraine and Central Asia states – Yermak

AD
AD
AD
AD