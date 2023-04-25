Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Tuesday.

"Updated information about the situation on the battlefield, including in the most difficult areas. The commanders of the operational-strategic groupings of troops 'Khortytsia,' 'Tavria,' 'Odesa,' 'Pivnich' reported on the course of hostilities in the sectors of the front within their responsibility. Each of the directions of defense of Ukraine is important. We have no right for Ukraine to have weak points," he said on Facebook.

"We summed up and considered the results of the next meeting in Ramstein format. Ukraine and its defense forces are continuously getting stronger. But we need to accelerate the pace of arms delivery, because every day of delay is the life of our fighters," the president said.

The meeting also discussed the process of recruiting personnel and equipment for the newly created brigades. "The soldiers must be provided with everything necessary for the high-quality performance of the tasks of the command to bring our victory closer," the president said.