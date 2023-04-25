Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

The commanders of the Russian assault groups in Bakhmut use smartphones with special software Alpine Quest GPS, commander of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The commanders of the assault groups use smartphones with special software Alpine Quest GPS, in which the coordinates of the positions of our firepower, objects of attack, routes of advance to them, as well as the tasks of neighboring units are plotted," said Syrsky.

According to him, in each Russian brigade, on the basis of motorized rifle companies reinforced with tanks, flamethrower, mortar and anti-tank units, separate Storm assault detachments have been formed, designed to restore lost positions.

"In order to create favorable conditions for conducting assault operations, the enemy actively uses tank and artillery units (including from closed firing positions), inflicts a powerful fire defeat on our troops, destroys positions, after which assault units attack. During the assault operations, a UAV is necessarily used, thanks to which the enemy corrects artillery fire, and the commander of the group has the opportunity to effectively manage subordinate personnel," said Syrsky.

In urban conditions, he noted, the enemy uses prolonged artillery shelling to fire on the object of attack. "A group of up to 10 people with small arms is directly storming the object of the attack. Military equipment is used very rarely. He usually conducts an offensive in 3-4 ‘waves.’ The losses of the assault group are promptly replenished by an evacuation group from distribution points," the general said.