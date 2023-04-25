Facts

13:13 25.04.2023

Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

2 min read
Russian assault troops in Bakhmut use smartphones with Alpine Quest GPS app – Syrsky

The commanders of the Russian assault groups in Bakhmut use smartphones with special software Alpine Quest GPS, commander of the eastern group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"The commanders of the assault groups use smartphones with special software Alpine Quest GPS, in which the coordinates of the positions of our firepower, objects of attack, routes of advance to them, as well as the tasks of neighboring units are plotted," said Syrsky.

According to him, in each Russian brigade, on the basis of motorized rifle companies reinforced with tanks, flamethrower, mortar and anti-tank units, separate Storm assault detachments have been formed, designed to restore lost positions.

"In order to create favorable conditions for conducting assault operations, the enemy actively uses tank and artillery units (including from closed firing positions), inflicts a powerful fire defeat on our troops, destroys positions, after which assault units attack. During the assault operations, a UAV is necessarily used, thanks to which the enemy corrects artillery fire, and the commander of the group has the opportunity to effectively manage subordinate personnel," said Syrsky.

In urban conditions, he noted, the enemy uses prolonged artillery shelling to fire on the object of attack. "A group of up to 10 people with small arms is directly storming the object of the attack. Military equipment is used very rarely. He usually conducts an offensive in 3-4 ‘waves.’ The losses of the assault group are promptly replenished by an evacuation group from distribution points," the general said.

Tags: #bakhmut #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

18:33 24.04.2023
Syrsky: In Bakhmut, our soldiers not only conduct defensive operations, but also actively counterattack

Syrsky: In Bakhmut, our soldiers not only conduct defensive operations, but also actively counterattack

11:48 22.04.2023
Bakhmut remains epicenter of hostilities – General Staff

Bakhmut remains epicenter of hostilities – General Staff

20:58 21.04.2023
Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

Intensifying around Bakhmut continues, Russia expending significant manpower for very little game – Milley

17:24 19.04.2023
Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

17:05 19.04.2023
There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

11:14 18.04.2023
Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

21:05 17.04.2023
Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

13:52 15.04.2023
Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

14:34 13.04.2023
In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

11:32 11.04.2023
Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

NATO should make decision that will either determine timetable for Ukraine's accession at Vilnius summit, or oblige it to submit it by late 2023 – Kuleba

AFU eliminates almost 700 occupiers, five tanks, 14 artillery systems, two air defense units destroyed over day – General Staff

LATEST

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ensuring economic, GDP growth rates

UK sends thousands of Challenger 2 ammunitions to Ukraine, including depleted uranium rounds – British Defense Ministry

Court arrests Chervinsky without right to bail

General Staff: Russian troops looting, resorting to illegal searches, using children's institutions for military purposes in occupied territories of Ukraine

Klitschko to attend Cities Summit of Americas

Klitschko: First batch of subway cars to arrive in Kyiv from Warsaw soon

Putin seeks to internationalize war in Ukraine – experts

Yermak-McFaul Group proposes mechanism for lifting personal sanctions by publicly condemning Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy at HQ meeting: Each of directions of Ukraine's defense is important

In Kupyansk, body of second victim of Russian missile attack removed from rubble; search work completed

AD
AD
AD
AD