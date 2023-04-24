People's lives depend on speed of arms supplies by Ukraine's partners – Zelenskyy

People's lives directly depend on the speed of arms supplies and the implementation of the already approved decisions of Ukraine's partners, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message on Monday.

Speaking about the visit of Estonian President Kaja Kallas to Zhytomyr, Zelenskyy said that during the talks "we discussed decisions regarding ammunition, which is still being implemented by our other partners in the EU."

"The case when people's lives directly depend on the speed of deliveries and the implementation of already approved decisions," Zelenskyy said.

Currently, discussions are continuing in the EU on how to implement the decision to supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery shells.

"I thank Estonia for its willingness to facilitate communication with other partners," Zelenskyy said.