Facts

17:40 24.04.2023

Podoliak: Ukraine needs weapons to destroy logistics, fortifications, not to strike at Moscow

1 min read
Podoliak: Ukraine needs weapons to destroy logistics, fortifications, not to strike at Moscow

Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak denies any intention to strike at Moscow, as reported by the Washington Post newspaper, citing leaked Pentagon materials.

"We all see a strange media/sensation once again… 'On the anniversary of the war, Ukraine planned to strike at Moscow with everything it had, but its partners made it change the decision,' the reputable American media conspiratorially reported. Of course, without details and logic. And so I have a simple question. Why would there be a need for us to do this? What task would such a one-time action solve? Would it change the course of the war? Would it make the Russians flee? Would it remove the need for weapons?" Podoliak said on Twitter on Monday.

"We approach the war with ironclad mathematical logic: we need long-range missiles to destroy Russian logistics in the occupied territories and various types of aircraft to protect the sky and destroy Russian fortifications. These are the main components of successful counteroffensive operations and minimization of losses," he said.

Tags: #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

14:54 24.04.2023
Podoliak on Italian Defense Minister's statement: This is war of extermination, not mythical 'conflict'

Podoliak on Italian Defense Minister's statement: This is war of extermination, not mythical 'conflict'

19:52 27.03.2023
One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

One should not look for soft synonyms for war crimes – Podoliak

22:13 13.03.2023
IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

IOC offers to reward Russian athletes for their participation in genocide – Podoliak

16:53 07.03.2023
Podoliak: Attack on A-50 aircraft is an anti-terrorist act

Podoliak: Attack on A-50 aircraft is an anti-terrorist act

13:46 21.02.2023
Putin shows there are no and will not be promising solutions – Podoliak

Putin shows there are no and will not be promising solutions – Podoliak

15:20 15.02.2023
Ukraine next week initiates process of exclusion of Russia from FATF – Podoliak

Ukraine next week initiates process of exclusion of Russia from FATF – Podoliak

15:01 28.01.2023
Talks on transfer of aircraft, long-range missiles to Ukraine underway with partners in accelerated mode – Podoliak

Talks on transfer of aircraft, long-range missiles to Ukraine underway with partners in accelerated mode – Podoliak

16:43 23.01.2023
Ukraine never stores any weapons on NPP territory – Podoliak

Ukraine never stores any weapons on NPP territory – Podoliak

15:58 06.01.2023
Podoliak on effect of Russian 'truce:' Stab in back, simulating silence

Podoliak on effect of Russian 'truce:' Stab in back, simulating silence

18:19 15.11.2022
By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities amid G20 summit Russia humiliates all leaders supporting 'dialogue' idea with aggressor – Podoliak

By massive shelling of Ukrainian cities amid G20 summit Russia humiliates all leaders supporting 'dialogue' idea with aggressor – Podoliak

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

People's lives depend on speed of arms supplies by Ukraine's partners – Zelenskyy

Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

Syrsky: In Bakhmut, our soldiers not only conduct defensive operations, but also actively counterattack

LATEST

Zelenskyy wants Ukraine's opinion to be taken into account in future security infrastructure

EU to set up mission in Moldova under Common Security and Defense Policy

People's lives depend on speed of arms supplies by Ukraine's partners – Zelenskyy

Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia in favor of security guarantees for Ukraine even before NATO membership

Ukrainian aviation strike six enemy concentration areas

Chernihiv region receives ten more generators – local authorities

Russian occupiers use civilian infrastructure in occupied territories for their own purposes – AFU General Staff

Zelenskyy presents Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise II degree to Estonian PM

Ukrainian Prosecutor General: We highly appreciate Belgium's support on legal front

Ukrainian MFA: It’s dangerous when some Hungarian politicians try to make security of Euro-Atlantic space dependent on Moscow’s whims

AD
AD
AD
AD