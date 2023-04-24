Podoliak: Ukraine needs weapons to destroy logistics, fortifications, not to strike at Moscow

Adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak denies any intention to strike at Moscow, as reported by the Washington Post newspaper, citing leaked Pentagon materials.

"We all see a strange media/sensation once again… 'On the anniversary of the war, Ukraine planned to strike at Moscow with everything it had, but its partners made it change the decision,' the reputable American media conspiratorially reported. Of course, without details and logic. And so I have a simple question. Why would there be a need for us to do this? What task would such a one-time action solve? Would it change the course of the war? Would it make the Russians flee? Would it remove the need for weapons?" Podoliak said on Twitter on Monday.

"We approach the war with ironclad mathematical logic: we need long-range missiles to destroy Russian logistics in the occupied territories and various types of aircraft to protect the sky and destroy Russian fortifications. These are the main components of successful counteroffensive operations and minimization of losses," he said.