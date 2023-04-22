Facts

15:51 22.04.2023

Invaders claim Ukrainian forces take positions on left bank of Dnipro River in Kherson region - ISW

Ukrainian forces have taken up positions in the eastern (left-bank) part of occupied Kherson region, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in an April 21 report, citing unnamed Russian sources.

"A prominent Russian milblogger claimed on April 20 that Ukrainian forces established a foothold across from Kindiyka (8km north of Oleshky) and regularly conduct sorties on the east (left) bank with Western-provided naval equipment... Another Russian milblogger claimed on April 20 that Ukrainian forces successfully landed and entrenched themselves west of the Antonivsky bridge and have established stable supply lines to these positions. A different prominent Russian milblogger claimed that Ukrainian forces have a small bridgehead on an unspecified island in the Dnipro River delta close to the east (left) bank, but that the positions provide access only to floodplain swamp areas," the report notes.

At the same time, ISW notes that they have not observed visual evidence that Ukrainian forces are holding positions on the eastern (left) bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson region.

Zaporizhia Oblast Occupation Head Yevgeny Balitsky claimed that Ukrainian forces captured an unspecified section of a contested area of the front line in Zaporizhia region. ISW has not observed visual confirmation of recent marginal Ukrainian advances in Zaporizhia region.

At the same time, according to analysts, on Friday the invaders continued their offensive in the Bakhmut area of Donetsk region, on the Avdiyivka-Donetsk line and carried out a limited ground attack in the western part of Donetsk region. Russian troops also carried out limited ground attacks on the Kupiansk-Svatovo-Kreminna line in Kharkiv and Luhansk regions.

"Geolocated footage published on April 20 and 21 indicates that Wagner forces have likely captured the Bakhmut-2 railway station in central Bakhmut, advanced west of the railway line near the station, and advanced up to the railway line south of the station... Russian forces likely made marginal gains in Maryinka (27km southwest of Avdiyivka)... Ukrainian forces slowed down the pace of Russian advances in the Avdiyivka area as of April 20," the report notes.

ISW also reports that the Russian occupation authorities are expanding logistical capabilities and security measures at the Arabat Spit, likely to prepare for a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive, and that Russian subjects are forming new inter-regional volunteer formations to support ongoing force generation campaigns.

It is also reported that Russian forces have used a new batch of Shahed drones to strike Ukraine for the third consecutive day, hitting Kyiv for the first time in 25 days.

 

