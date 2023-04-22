Spain intends to supply Ukraine with 6 Leopard tanks in coming days

Spain intends to hand over six of the ten promised Leopard tanks to Ukraine in the coming days, the German edition TagesSchau reports on Saturday morning.

"After that, there will be a second package with four more tanks," Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

According to him, we are talking about tanks of the 2A4 modification.

"We will support Ukraine for as long as it needs ... This includes humanitarian assistance, the reception of refugees and the supply of defensive weapons," Albares wrote.

According to the publication, over the past few weeks, 55 Ukrainians have been trained in Spain as crew members and technicians on Leopard main battle tanks.

In total, there are 347 Leopard tanks in Spain, of which 108 are the older 2A4 model and 239 are the newer 2A6, which in Spain is called 2E. So far, Spain does not want to transfer tanks of the 2A6 model to Ukraine due to the need for its own national defense, TagesSchau notes.