20:43 21.04.2023

Zelenskyy signs law on introduction of exams on basics of Constitution, history, state language for obtaining citizenship of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law providing for passing exams on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine and the level of proficiency in the state language as a condition for obtaining Ukrainian citizenship.

As noted in the card of relevant bill No. 7606, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, the document was returned to the parliament with the signature of the head of state on April 21.

Most of the provisions of the law come into force six months after its publication in the Holos Ukrayiny (Voice of Ukraine) parliamentary newspaper.

The document stipulates that the conditions for the admission of foreigners and stateless people to the citizenship of Ukraine are knowledge of the fundamentals of the Constitution and history of Ukraine, as well as knowledge of the state language and mandatory passing of exams in these subjects.

According to the proposed innovation in the legislation, a foreigner and stateless person who wishes to obtain Ukrainian citizenship submits a written application that, in the event of acquiring citizenship, he undertakes to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution of Ukraine, the history of the country, on the level of knowledge of the state language and within two years to provide documents on passing such exams.

The law proposes to introduce special conditions for acquiring citizenship for persons who have outstanding services to Ukraine, who are of state interest to Ukraine, who are serving under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including those awarded a state award, or who have received a temporary residence permit. Such persons will be required, within two years from the date of admission to the citizenship of Ukraine, to pass exams on the basics of the Constitution, the history of Ukraine, and on the level of proficiency in the state language.

The document provides that failure to fulfil obligations to pass exams is the basis for the loss of citizenship.

