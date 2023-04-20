Facts

21:37 20.04.2023

Spain announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine on Friday – Defense Ministry

2 min read

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles will take part in a meeting of the Contact Group for the Defense of Ukraine at the Ramstein Air Force Base on Friday and announce a new package of military assistance, the press service of the Spanish Defense Ministry reports.

"During tomorrow's meeting, Minister Robles will confirm the continuity of support from Spain, repeat the measures of humanitarian and medical assistance that the Ministry of Defense continues to offer, and announce the dispatch in the near future of new material donations intended to meet the priority needs voiced by Minister Oleksiy Reznikov during his visit to Madrid on April 12," a message posted on the website on Thursday says.

It is noted that the new supplies are aimed at strengthening the mobility, booking and protection of the AFU ground forces, as well as air defense, protection and projection of marine and amphibious forces.

"The latter is considered key to providing a green sea route that allows Ukrainian grain to be exported through the Black Sea, which is necessary to support the UN World Food Program and help the countries of Africa and Asia most affected by hunger," the report says.

It is also noted that the important humanitarian, logistical and material support provided by Spain is added to the work on training Ukrainian servicemen.

The training is conducted at the Toledo Training and Coordination Center, the number of soldiers trained in the Spanish Armed Forces is currently about 1,200 people.

"It is expected that this year there will be at least 2,000 of them. In addition to increasing the number of trained personnel, it is necessary to highlight the constant expansion of specialized areas of training," the press service emphasizes.

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Kyiv terminates land lease agreement with Russian Embassy – Klitschko

Zelenskyy asks Stoltenberg to ‘overcome restraint of partners in supply of long-range weapons

Ukraine expects adoption of security guarantees package at NATO Summit – Zelenskyy

Pivnich task force on shelling of Chernihiv region: at about 11.00 three residents wounded, one of them died, new shelling, casualties by 12.00

Direct contacts between Ukrainian cities, and Europe to accelerate process of post-war reconstruction – Yermak

NATO Secretary General visits Bucha

Biden, von der Leyen discuss China, support for Ukraine, measures to impose costs on Kremlin – White House

Ukrainian victory to bring new standards of infrastructure security – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds talks with Dutch PM Rutte

Ukraine joins EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Estonia to send 155mm artillery ammunition to Ukraine

Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms Chisinau has begun withdrawal from CIS agreements

Kyiv terminates land lease agreement with Russian Embassy – Klitschko

Stoltenberg: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO, over time our support will help make this possible

