20:56 19.04.2023

USA preparing new package of military aid to Ukraine with ammunition for HIMARS, artillery

The United States will send ammunition for HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and artillery shells to Ukraine as part of another package of military assistance to Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has said on Wednesday.

"The package will include more ammunition for US-provided HIMARS rocket systems and anti-armor systems, as well as additional artillery rounds," she said at a briefing.

She said this is the 36th time that the United States has transferred weapons from its arsenals to Ukraine, and added that more detailed announcements on this subject will be made later by the Pentagon and the State Department.

The United States announced the recent tranche of military aid to Kyiv on April 4.

