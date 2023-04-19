Kherson region visited by Putin's double – Danilov

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not visited Ukraine, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said during a telethon on Wednesday.

Earlier, the Kremlin reported about Putin's trip to Kherson region.

"There was no Putin there. Before you meet him, you must spend 10-15 days in quarantine. There was an ordinary double, this is a well-known thing," Danilov said.

"He was not physically there. His travels are procedure. The preparatory process begins in two-three weeks," the NSDC secretary said.

According to him, "this is the direct opposite of our president, who is not afraid."