17:24 19.04.2023

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

The Ukrainian Defense Forces in Bakhmut are holding back the enemy's onslaught, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky said.

"Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of the Russian offensive. The enemy concentrates the largest number of his forces in Bakhmut and dreams of completely taking the city under his control. However, the Defense Forces hold back the enemy's onslaught in dynamic battles, inflicting significant losses on him," Syrsky said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to Syrsky, "last night, in addition to the manpower and equipment of the invader, air defense units also managed to destroy two aggressor UAVs: Orlan and ZALA ones."

"Bakhmut is withstanding," the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

