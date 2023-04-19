Facts

17:05 19.04.2023

There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

1 min read
There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, who is also Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has said that there are still children in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

"There are still [children] in Bakhmut, but it getting more and more difficult to reach them. You all know what the enemy is doing," she said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Vereschuk also said that the authorities are doing their best to evacuate as many children, women, and senior people as possible from the neighboring villages.

Tags: #children #bakhmut

MORE ABOUT

17:24 19.04.2023
Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

15:27 19.04.2023
Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

11:58 18.04.2023
Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

Militants of PMC 'Wagner' who confessed to murder of Ukrainian children must be identified, punished - Lubinets

11:14 18.04.2023
Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

21:05 17.04.2023
Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

13:52 15.04.2023
Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

Fiercest battles taking place directly in city of Bakhmut, AFU doing everything to wear down enemy's combat capability – spokesperson

13:49 15.04.2023
Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

14:34 13.04.2023
In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

In Bakhmut area, Russian forces lose almost 4,500 people in two weeks, every day - up to 50 enemy assaults – AFU

11:32 11.04.2023
Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

Occupiers continue to advance in Bakhmut, Wagner forces caught in executions of Ukrainian soldiers – ISW

19:48 10.04.2023
Wagner fighters exhausted by Ukrainian forces: Enemy forced to involve special forces, amphibious assault units in battles for Bakhmut – Syrsky

Wagner fighters exhausted by Ukrainian forces: Enemy forced to involve special forces, amphibious assault units in battles for Bakhmut – Syrsky

AD

HOT NEWS

Syrsky: Bakhmut withstands

AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

LATEST

Ukraine may become part of European roaming space Roam like at home in 2024 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

AFU won't announce start of counteroffensive, some operations already launched – Maliar

Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

President of South Korea for first time allows for possibility of providing military assistance to Ukraine

Reznikov demonstrates Patriot air defense systems that arrived in Ukraine

Vessels participating in grain deal to be inspected according to temporary scheme – Ukraine's ministry

Ukrainian Red Cross Society trains 30 young volunteers under Life Skills and Sprint program

USA warns Rosatom about presence of American technologies at ZNPP – media

Bodies of two dead amid night air strike in Vovchansk found under rubble

Ship inspections under Grain Initiative in Bosporus resume – Ukrainian minister

AD
AD
AD
AD