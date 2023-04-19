There're still children in Bakhmut – Vereschuk

Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, who is also Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, has said that there are still children in Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

"There are still [children] in Bakhmut, but it getting more and more difficult to reach them. You all know what the enemy is doing," she said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

Vereschuk also said that the authorities are doing their best to evacuate as many children, women, and senior people as possible from the neighboring villages.