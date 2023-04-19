Zelenskyy visits border guards in Volyn

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to the border with Belarus and Poland in Volyn region and held a meeting with border guards.

"Volyn. The border of Ukraine with Belarus and Poland. It is an honor for me to be here today, to thank our border guards for protecting the state border. For protecting our state in Bakhmut. I know how firmly you stood there, held Bakhmut. We are all proud that we have there are such strong border guards. Save the power, justice and rage that we have in protecting our state. Only Victory to everyone!" Zelenskyy said in Telegram.