Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine claims lives of 470 children – PGO

As of the morning of April 19, 2023, more than 1,418 children in Ukraine were affected by Russia's full-scale armed aggression, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"According to official data from juvenile prosecutors, 470 children were killed and more than 948 suffered injuries of varying severity," it said on the Telegram channel.

The data is not final, the PGO said. The work continues to check this information about the areas where active hostilities occur, the temporarily occupied territories, and the areas that were liberated from the Russian occupation.

The largest number of war-affected children was recorded in Donetsk region – 451, Kharkiv region – 275, Kyiv region – 127, Kherson region – 94, Zaporizhia region – 89, Mykolaiv region – 86, Chernihiv region – 68, Luhansk region – 66, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 66.