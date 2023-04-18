Facts

15:08 18.04.2023

Kuleba invites Kuwait to help restore Ukraine

2 min read
Kuleba invites Kuwait to help restore Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, held talks with the head of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Waleed Al-Bahar, on projects to restore Ukraine.

"In Kuwait, I met with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, to invite Kuwait to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We discussed social and humanitarian projects, particularly school and hospital construction," Kuleba said on Twitter.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Waleed Al-Bahar said that his foundation is ready to participate in the Ukraine International Recovery Conference, which will be held in London at the end of June. He also stressed that interaction with Ukraine would become one of the priorities of the fund.

The interlocutors paid special attention to social projects, in particular the construction of new hospitals, schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, as well as the implementation of psychological support and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainians who suffered during the war.

The minister and the head of the fund agreed to organize a meeting of experts from Ukraine and Kuwait in the near future to discuss in detail the prospects for cooperation.

As Kuleba noted, "in the general perspective of post-war reconstruction, Ukraine is likely to become the largest construction site in the world."

The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is a public financial institution in Kuwait, involved in development projects in 105 countries for a total of $21.8 billion.

Tags: #kuleba #kuwait

MORE ABOUT

16:45 17.04.2023
Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

15:45 15.04.2023
Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

Ukrainian Foreign Minister: best security guarantees for Ukraine before NATO summit are fast-track weapon supplies, provision of F-16 jets

14:48 10.04.2023
Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

Kuleba welcomes German Interior Minister's stance to ban Russian athletes from entering country if IOC allows them to compete

09:19 05.04.2023
Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba's message on results of meeting of Ukraine-NATO commission: Vilnius 2023 is chance to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

20:48 04.04.2023
Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

Kuleba on results of meeting of Ukraine–NATO commission: My message - Vilnius 2023 is opportunity to correct mistakes of Bucharest 2008

14:53 04.04.2023
Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

Kuleba thanks Stoltenberg for holding Ukraine-NATO Commission, again raises issue of Ukraine's membership in alliance

18:57 28.03.2023
Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

Ukrainian people to accept peace only if it guarantees complete ending of Russian aggression, withdrawal of Russian troops – Kuleba

11:57 25.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

Ukrainian FM: I don't think South Africa to be able to 'openly and boldly' ignore ICC arrest warrant against Putin's

14:12 17.03.2023
Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

Kuleba: We deeply regret that Pope hasn’ been able to visit Ukraine since war start

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

LATEST

Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD