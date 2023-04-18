Kuleba invites Kuwait to help restore Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, who is on an official visit to Kuwait, held talks with the head of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, Waleed Al-Bahar, on projects to restore Ukraine.

"In Kuwait, I met with Waleed Al-Bahar, Acting Director of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, to invite Kuwait to take part in the reconstruction of Ukraine. We discussed social and humanitarian projects, particularly school and hospital construction," Kuleba said on Twitter.

According to the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Waleed Al-Bahar said that his foundation is ready to participate in the Ukraine International Recovery Conference, which will be held in London at the end of June. He also stressed that interaction with Ukraine would become one of the priorities of the fund.

The interlocutors paid special attention to social projects, in particular the construction of new hospitals, schools and kindergartens in Ukraine, as well as the implementation of psychological support and rehabilitation programs for Ukrainians who suffered during the war.

The minister and the head of the fund agreed to organize a meeting of experts from Ukraine and Kuwait in the near future to discuss in detail the prospects for cooperation.

As Kuleba noted, "in the general perspective of post-war reconstruction, Ukraine is likely to become the largest construction site in the world."

The Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is a public financial institution in Kuwait, involved in development projects in 105 countries for a total of $21.8 billion.