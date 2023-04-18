Facts

12:48 18.04.2023

Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

2 min read
Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on the statements of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on ways to end the war, stressed that Ukraine is striving to end aggression of the Russian Federation on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula, and an approach where the victim and the aggressor is placed on the same scales, does not correspond to the real state of affairs.

"Ukraine is watching with interest the efforts of the President of Brazil to find a solution to end the war. At the same time, the approach where the victim and the aggressor are placed on the same scales does not correspond to the real state of affairs, and the countries that help Ukraine defend against deadly aggression are accused of encouraging war," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that "Ukraine does not need to be convinced of anything."

"A war of conquest is being waged on Ukrainian soil and brings untold suffering and destruction. We, more than anyone in the world, are striving to end Russian aggression on the basis of the Peace Formula proposed by President Zelenskyy," Nikolenko said.

Also, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed the invitation to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine in order to understand the real causes and essence of Russian aggression and its consequences for global security.

Earlier, da Silva offered Ukraine to cede the occupied Crimean peninsula to the aggressor in order to end the war with the Russian Federation.

The President of Brazil also called for the creation of an analogue of the G20 to achieve peace in Ukraine with the participation of Latin American countries, China and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, he accused the United States and the EU of "encouraging" the war.

Tags: #brazilia #mfa

MORE ABOUT

20:28 11.04.2023
Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

13:27 07.04.2023
MFA spokesman: Ukraine does not trade its territories

MFA spokesman: Ukraine does not trade its territories

20:10 04.04.2023
FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

FMs of Ukraine, UK discuss strengthening counter-offensive capabilities of AFU

14:49 27.03.2023
Ukraine's MFA in response to UN report: Freedom of religion is not same as right to be engaged in activities undermining national security

Ukraine's MFA in response to UN report: Freedom of religion is not same as right to be engaged in activities undermining national security

14:27 21.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

Ukrainian MFA denies Putin's statement on alleged supply of products by grain corridor to 'well-fed' countries instead of Africa

19:48 20.03.2023
Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

Ukrainian FM welcomes EU agreement on joint procurement of ammunition: Strategic step that will bring our victory closer

20:15 16.03.2023
Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

19:28 14.03.2023
EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

EU to extend preferential trade regime for Ukraine, may make second MFA tranche late March

13:05 13.03.2023
MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

21:03 08.03.2023
Wikipedia to host Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month for third time

Wikipedia to host Ukrainian Cultural Diplomacy Month for third time

AD

HOT NEWS

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AFU repels about 30 enemy attacks in four directions in past day - General Staff

About 7,000 servicemen considered missing in Ukrainian army – commissioner

LATEST

Allbionics plans to produce 150 bionic prostheses by late 2023

More than 8,500 civilians die in Ukraine since start of Russia’s full–scale invasion – UN

Germany hands over Patriot air defense system, missiles to Ukraine

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Swiss President on possibility of re-exporting weapons to Ukraine: Switzerland ‘cannot be asked to break our own laws’ – media

EU Council approves initiative to include Ukraine in European roaming zone

Romanian Social Democratic Party intends to demand from govt suspension of imports of agricultural products from Ukraine

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Ex-head of GTSOU considers it expedient to create single operator in Ukraine based on GTSOU, Ukrtransgaz, gas distribution network operators

Pensioners gone abroad to be able to receive pensions through intl transfers via Ukrposhta – ministry

AD
AD
AD
AD