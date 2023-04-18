Ukraine's MFA to statements of Brazilian President: We striving to end Russian aggression on basis of Ukrainian peace formula more than anyone else

Speaker of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko, commenting on the statements of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on ways to end the war, stressed that Ukraine is striving to end aggression of the Russian Federation on the basis of the Ukrainian peace formula, and an approach where the victim and the aggressor is placed on the same scales, does not correspond to the real state of affairs.

"Ukraine is watching with interest the efforts of the President of Brazil to find a solution to end the war. At the same time, the approach where the victim and the aggressor are placed on the same scales does not correspond to the real state of affairs, and the countries that help Ukraine defend against deadly aggression are accused of encouraging war," Nikolenko wrote on Facebook.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that "Ukraine does not need to be convinced of anything."

"A war of conquest is being waged on Ukrainian soil and brings untold suffering and destruction. We, more than anyone in the world, are striving to end Russian aggression on the basis of the Peace Formula proposed by President Zelenskyy," Nikolenko said.

Also, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirmed the invitation to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Ukraine in order to understand the real causes and essence of Russian aggression and its consequences for global security.

Earlier, da Silva offered Ukraine to cede the occupied Crimean peninsula to the aggressor in order to end the war with the Russian Federation.

The President of Brazil also called for the creation of an analogue of the G20 to achieve peace in Ukraine with the participation of Latin American countries, China and the United Arab Emirates. In addition, he accused the United States and the EU of "encouraging" the war.