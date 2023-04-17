Facts

20:45 17.04.2023

More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

2 min read
More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

The Russian occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions in eastern Ukraine, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day, in these sectors of the front, our defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of the fighting," the summary says.

According to the General Staff, in Bakhmut direction, in addition to fighting for the town of Bakhmut, in the area of the settlements of Ivanivske and Predtechyne, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions. In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the districts of Novo-Kalynove, Pivnichne and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, and also had no success.

"In Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the village of Synkivka. In Lymany direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations near the settlement of Spirne, had no success," the message says.

During the current day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions in Shakhtarsk direction, and continues to conduct defensive actions in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. There were no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups in the Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continues, the General Staff said.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #war #situation

MORE ABOUT

10:00 18.04.2023
Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

21:03 17.04.2023
Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

Borrell on blocking Russian grain ships: EU supports UN efforts, will continue to promote exports through solidarity corridors

20:08 17.04.2023
Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

Russia lacks equipment for war against Ukraine due to US sanctions - US Treasury Secretary

20:07 17.04.2023
Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

19:47 17.04.2023
Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

Reporting that Wagner Group financier Prigozhin calls for Russia to end its war against Ukraine inaccurate – ISW

19:30 17.04.2023
AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

AFU General Staff: Invaders inflict 34 airstrikes on Ukraine in day; there are casualties

18:09 17.04.2023
Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

17:13 17.04.2023
Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

Some 750 mine related casualties among civilians, incl about 100 children, reported since start of full–scale invasion in Ukraine - British intelligence

13:49 15.04.2023
Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 469 children in Ukraine died due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

13:07 14.04.2023
Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

Ukrainian architects will present Ukrainian DNA project at Venice Biennale 2023

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

Another attempt at Russian offensive fails on March 31, 2023; Russia switches to strategic defense operation – Budanov

Russian terrorists from Wagner PMC confess to murder of Ukrainian children – Yermak

Slovakia delivers to Ukraine all 13 promised MiG-29 aircraft

LATEST

Invaders reduce grouping in Donetsk to attract resources to Bakhmut - British intelligence

Ukraine's Armed Forces destroy 470 invaders, tank, six artillery systems, six UAVs over day - General Staff

G7 foreign ministers agree to tighten sanctions on Russia - statement

Путін хоче взяти Бахмут до 9 травня, ПВК Вагнера знову отримує боєприпаси - ISW

Some 126 occupiers eliminated over past day, 127 wounded in Bakhmut direction – Cherevaty

Zelenskyy expects from next Ramstein meeting thorough decisions in providing Ukraine with weapons, shells

Leakage of classified information in USA not to affect joint work on investigation of war crimes – Kostin

Self-propelled guns, supplied by Italy, already at forefront in Ukraine – media

Kuleba holds talks with his Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad, invites him to visit Ukraine

Over 50 ships waiting in Bosphorus for approval to go to Ukrainian ports to load grain, Russia tries to choke Ukraine's economy – US ambassador

AD
AD
AD
AD