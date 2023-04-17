More than 50 enemy attacks repelled, Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in epicenter of hostilities

The Russian occupiers are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in Kupyansk, Lymany, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka directions in eastern Ukraine, according to the operational information on the Russian invasion as of 18:00 of Monday, published on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"During the day, in these sectors of the front, our defenders repelled more than 50 enemy attacks. Bakhmut and Maryinka remain in the epicenter of the fighting," the summary says.

According to the General Staff, in Bakhmut direction, in addition to fighting for the town of Bakhmut, in the area of the settlements of Ivanivske and Predtechyne, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions. In Avdiyivka direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations in the districts of Novo-Kalynove, Pivnichne and Pervomaiske of Donetsk region, and also had no success.

"In Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near the village of Synkivka. In Lymany direction, the enemy conducted offensive operations near the settlement of Spirne, had no success," the message says.

During the current day, the enemy has not carried out offensive actions in Shakhtarsk direction, and continues to conduct defensive actions in Zaporizhia and Kherson directions. There were no signs of the formation of offensive enemy groups in the Volyn, Polissia, Siverske and Slobozhanske directions. A comprehensive check of the combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continues, the General Staff said.