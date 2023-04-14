Facts

12:23 14.04.2023

China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

1 min read
China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

China will not sell weapons to any party involved in the situation around Ukraine and will monitor the export of dual-use goods, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Friday.

“China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” Accociated Press quoted Qin Gang as saying.

In her turn, Baerbock stressed that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has a special responsibility in resolving the situation around Ukraine.

At the same time, Qin said that China is willing to continue to work for peace, and hopes that all parties involved in the crisis will remain objective and calm, and make constructive efforts to resolve the crisis through negotiations. According to him, “without recognition of the security interests of a particular party, crises and conflicts are inevitable.”

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there were no signs of China transferring lethal weapons to Russia.

Tags: #china

MORE ABOUT

19:47 07.04.2023
France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

France, China support all efforts to restore peace in Ukraine based on intl law, principles of UN Charter - joint statement

14:25 04.04.2023
European Commission's President to call Zelenskyy before her visit to China

European Commission's President to call Zelenskyy before her visit to China

16:31 27.03.2023
China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

China doesn’t support Russia's decision to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

20:49 23.03.2023
Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

Talk between Zelenskyy, Xi Jinping planned, President's Office, MFA involved in organization - Podoliak

11:36 20.03.2023
Danilov: Key point of Chinese peace plan should be withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

Danilov: Key point of Chinese peace plan should be withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine

19:19 17.03.2023
Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

Stefanchuk at meeting with Chinese ambassador: It's important that China doesn't help Russia bypass sanctions, limits trade with it

20:15 16.03.2023
Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

Ukrainian, Chinese FMs discuss importance of principle of territorial integrity

22:13 13.03.2023
Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

Foreign Minister submits candidacies of Ukrainian ambassadors to China, India and Brazil for consideration by President

16:36 01.03.2023
Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

Blinken: There are positive elements in China's proposals for settlement in Ukraine

12:11 28.02.2023
Ukrainian military intelligence head sees no signs of China's weapons supply to Russia

Ukrainian military intelligence head sees no signs of China's weapons supply to Russia

AD

HOT NEWS

Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

Budanov on leak of classified Pentagon documents: Russia is only beneficiary of this

AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

Zelenskyy establishes Day of military-industrial complex on anniversary of Moskva cruiser destruction

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

LATEST

Air Forces don’t rule out shelling of Ukraine by invaders on Easter

Russia re-energises its assault on Bakhmut – British intelligence

Budanov on leak of classified Pentagon documents: Russia is only beneficiary of this

Russia can reconstitute itself as serious threat to Ukraine in long run, but not yet capable of conducting several offensives coincidently - ISW

AFU eliminates 500 invaders, four tanks, seven artillery systems in past 24 hours – General Staff

AFU destroys enemy radar, electronic warfare station – General Staff

Zelenskyy signs decree appointing Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Artiukh of Sumy Regional Administration

Switzerland intends to allocate at least $1.7 bln to Ukraine until 2028 – media

Serbian FM denies information on arms supplies to Ukraine

Ukrainian President's Office hosts briefing for heads of diplomatic missions of EU states on sanctions policy priorities

AD
AD
AD
AD