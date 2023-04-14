China not to supply weapons to parties to Ukraine’s conflict - Chinese FM

China will not sell weapons to any party involved in the situation around Ukraine and will monitor the export of dual-use goods, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said at a press conference with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock on Friday.

“China will not provide weapons to relevant parties of the conflict, and manage and control the exports of dual-use items in accordance with laws and regulations,” Accociated Press quoted Qin Gang as saying.

In her turn, Baerbock stressed that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, has a special responsibility in resolving the situation around Ukraine.

At the same time, Qin said that China is willing to continue to work for peace, and hopes that all parties involved in the crisis will remain objective and calm, and make constructive efforts to resolve the crisis through negotiations. According to him, “without recognition of the security interests of a particular party, crises and conflicts are inevitable.”

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that there were no signs of China transferring lethal weapons to Russia.