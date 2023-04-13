Facts

16:04 13.04.2023

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

EU Council approves EUR1 bln allocation for ammunition for Ukraine

The Council of the European Union adopted an assistance measure worth EUR 1 billion under the European Peace Facility (EPF) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Council's press service has said.

"This measure will allow the EU to reimburse member states for ammunition donated to Ukraine from existing stocks or from reprioritisation of existing orders during the period 9 February to 31 May 2023," according to the press release.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said this decision implements the first part of the Council agreement of March 20, 2023 on a three-track approach intended to speed up the delivery and joint procurement of artillery ammunition.

"There is no better demonstration of the EU's united resolve and determination to continue supporting Ukraine's legitimate right of self-defence against the brutal Russian aggressor," he said.

Together with the previous seven tranches of support, the assistance measure adopted brings the total EU contribution for Ukraine under the EPF to EUR 4.6 billion, and once more proves that the EU remains steadfast in its support for the Ukrainian military in defending the country against the illegal Russian aggression, according to the press release.

Tags: #ammunition #eu_council

