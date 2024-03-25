Iceland to allocate about EUR two mln for Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Iceland will support the Czech Republic's initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine and invest in the purchase of equipment for women in the Ukrainian army.

According to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Iceland is expected to spend about EUR two million on the project.

"It is extremely important that we continue to strongly support Ukraine, but in this way we contribute not only to the protection of the country's people, but also to international law in a broader context, as well as to our own security interests," said Foreign Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

Iceland will also support the purchase of equipment for women in the Ukrainian army. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the percentage of women in the army has significantly increased in recent years, especially after the beginning of the Russian invasion, and to meet the needs of female servicemen. It is proposed to provide uniforms, body armor, medical and hygiene products worth about EUR 500,000.