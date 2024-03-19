EU plans to supply Ukraine with approximately 500,000 shells by end of month – Stano

EU countries will supply Ukraine by the end of March with about half of the million shells promised to Kyiv, said Peter Stano, official representative of head of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell.

The spokesman said at a briefing in Brussels on Tuesday that one of their policy goals remains the same: they will supply Ukraine with 1 million artillery ammunition this year. As for the target date at the end of March, this will be approximately half a million shells.

According to him, Borrell the day before described in detail the situation with the supply of ammunition to Kyiv at a press conference after a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

At this press conference, the head of European diplomacy, in particular, noted that any member state that wants to buy ammunition outside the European Union, because it has an offer or knows where to buy it, can do so, and this may be reimbursed from the European Peace Facility.