Czech Republic to allocate tens of millions of euros for initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine – PM

The Czech Republic will allocate tens of millions of euros for an initiative it is leading to purchase artillery ammunition for Ukraine, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said.

According to Reuters, Fiala said on Wednesday evening on CNN Prima News that the Czech contribution will amount to more than a hundred million crowns, which is equal to tens of millions of euros.

"This roughly corresponds to the share that a country of our size and prosperity should contribute," Fiala said.

The Czechs, through a team of government officials and private companies, have requested at least 800,000 large-caliber ammunition from countries around the world, with the first deliveries to Ukraine expected by June.

But Czech officials have said that this figure is not final, and that there will be more ammunition if more funding is secured.

The Czech-led initiative has attracted about 18 countries, while Germany has promised the largest contribution at the moment – EUR 576 million for 180,000 artillery rounds.