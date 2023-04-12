Reznikov says leaked documents from Pentagon ‘mixture of true and false info’ – media

Files with allegedly leaked secret U.S. military documents that were posted on the Internet "contain a mixture of true and false information," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who arrived in Madrid for a meeting with his colleague Margarita Robles.

“A cache of classified U.S. military documents that have allegedly been leaked and posted online contain a mixture of true and false information,” the Sky News quoted Ukrainian defence minister on Wednesday as saying.

“Speaking in Madrid, Oleksiy Reznikov also said any information that was true in the files is no longer relevant,” the ezine says.

As reported, the minister said he believed the apparent leaks were an information operation aimed at benefiting Russia and its allies.