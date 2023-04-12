Facts

11:40 12.04.2023

Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

1 min read
Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

The Russian invaders have completed the construction of three lines of defence in the occupied part of Zaporizhia region in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the direction of the city of Melitopol, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

"Over recent weeks, Russia has continued to develop extensive linear defences in Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine. The area is highly likely the responsibility of Russia's Southern Grouping of Forces. Russia has now completed three layers of defensive zones across approximately 120km of this sector," the report notes.

According to intelligence, continuous lines of defense are at a distance of 10-20 km from each other.

"Russia has probably put significant effort into these defensive works because it is convinced Ukraine is considering an assault towards the city of Melitopol. The defences have the potential to be formidable obstacles, but their utility almost entirely depends on them being supported by sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear if the SGF can currently muster these resources," the report notes.

Tags: #zaporizhia_region #invaders

MORE ABOUT

12:32 11.04.2023
Russian Su-35s hit Orikhove, Huliaypole, losses being specified – Yermak

Russian Su-35s hit Orikhove, Huliaypole, losses being specified – Yermak

14:27 07.04.2023
Zelenskyy signs decree on establishing military administrations in 19 settlements of Zaporizhia region

Zelenskyy signs decree on establishing military administrations in 19 settlements of Zaporizhia region

18:48 27.03.2023
Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

Zelenskyy observes work of command post of Zaporizhia operational group of troops, holds meeting on situation in region

20:02 15.03.2023
Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

Occupiers fighting with civilian population because of their own impotence - AFU General Staff

19:48 15.03.2023
AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

AFU General Staff: Ukrainian aviation carries out eight strikes on areas of concentration of Russian occupiers in past 24 hours

09:41 08.03.2023
Invaders lose about 700 soldiers, four tanks, seven artillery systems, three drones over day

Invaders lose about 700 soldiers, four tanks, seven artillery systems, three drones over day

15:03 01.03.2023
Russians want to hold fake elections in Zaporizhia region, as they hold pseudo-referendum - Melitopol mayor

Russians want to hold fake elections in Zaporizhia region, as they hold pseudo-referendum - Melitopol mayor

20:21 28.02.2023
Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

Russian occupiers give land in temporarily occupied Crimea to their accomplices –National Resistance Center

12:50 28.02.2023
Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

Ukraine has counteroffensive capabilities in Zaporizhia region – ISW

09:54 01.02.2023
AFU destroy 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

AFU destroy 920 invaders, eight tanks, four MLRS in 24 hours – General Staff

AD

HOT NEWS

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

LATEST

UN says it’s ;shocked by extremely brutal videos' of execution of Ukrainian military

EU: if beheading of Ukrainian POW confirmed, it to be another reminder of inhumanity of Russian war against Ukraine

Zelenskyy signs law on ensuring right of Ukrainians to pensions under martial law

Lubinets on video with execution of Ukrainian soldier: I demand this issue be considered separately at UN Human Rights Committee

Ukraine establishes warm diplomatic relations with India – Yermak

SBU launches investigation into war crime filmed on video - torture and murder of Ukrainian POW

Shmyhal announces possible counteroffensive of Armed Forces of Ukraine in summer

Italy to present its vision of Ukraine's recovery on April 26

Zelenskyy calls for support for Ukrainian soldiers 'politically and informationally'

Canada sanctions 14 Russian citizens, 34 companies

AD
AD
AD
AD