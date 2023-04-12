Invaders build three lines of defence in Zaporizhia region – British intelligence

The Russian invaders have completed the construction of three lines of defence in the occupied part of Zaporizhia region in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the direction of the city of Melitopol, according to a defense intelligence report tweeted by the Ministry of Defense of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

"Over recent weeks, Russia has continued to develop extensive linear defences in Zaporizhia region in southern Ukraine. The area is highly likely the responsibility of Russia's Southern Grouping of Forces. Russia has now completed three layers of defensive zones across approximately 120km of this sector," the report notes.

According to intelligence, continuous lines of defense are at a distance of 10-20 km from each other.

"Russia has probably put significant effort into these defensive works because it is convinced Ukraine is considering an assault towards the city of Melitopol. The defences have the potential to be formidable obstacles, but their utility almost entirely depends on them being supported by sufficient artillery and personnel. It remains unclear if the SGF can currently muster these resources," the report notes.