Facts

19:03 11.04.2023

Russian Ombudsman excluded from European network of global alliance of national human rights institutions – Lubinets

2 min read
Russian Ombudsman excluded from European network of global alliance of national human rights institutions – Lubinets

 For the first time in the history of the association's existence, the Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Tatiana Moskalkova was excluded from the members of ENNHRI, the European network of the global alliance of national human rights institutions, said Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"Today I took part in the voting process for the exclusion of the Institution of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation from ENNHRI members. The voting was attended by members of ENNHRI with the status of A. I emphasize that this is the first time in the history of the association when one of the members is excluded," Lubinets said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to him, the reason for the vote was that "the Ombudsman of the Russian Federation carried out her activities in a way and contrary to the purpose defined by the charter of ENNHRI."

As Lubinets informed, Moskalkova during her speech "announced her withdrawal from the European Network of National Human Rights Institutions, probably anticipating a negative result of the vote for their institute. She also used narratives of Russian propaganda about the U.S. biological laboratory in Ukraine and mentioned human rights violations in France during the protests, which was very strange to hear from a representative of the aggressor country," Lubinets said.

As the Ukrainian Ombudsman stressed, "Russia does not pay attention to human rights violations on their part: it kills, fires rockets at peaceful cities, tortures, destroys houses, kidnaps Ukrainian children, holds civilians captive and does not comply with the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War. Russia commits genocide of our people and violates all norms of international humanitarian law, therefore it should be excluded from all international organizations. The world sees the truth and draws conclusions."

Lubinets thanked his fellow ombudsmen, "who voted for the exclusion of the institution that does not correspond to the purpose of the Institute for Human Rights as a whole and uses European platforms to express political slogans from Russian propaganda."

Tags: #russia #ombudsman

MORE ABOUT

20:49 10.04.2023
Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

Invaders’ offensive potential on entire front line continues to decline – ISW

19:19 10.04.2023
Ukraine repatriates five more seriously wounded Russian POWs

Ukraine repatriates five more seriously wounded Russian POWs

19:16 10.04.2023
Rada terminates agreement between Ukraine, Russia on crossing of state border by residents of border regions

Rada terminates agreement between Ukraine, Russia on crossing of state border by residents of border regions

20:28 07.04.2023
Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

Main Intelligence Agency: Recent events in Bryansk region indicate that armed protest against regime possible inside Russia

21:02 06.04.2023
Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces carry out eight strikes on places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours — AFU General Staff

19:48 04.04.2023
Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

Danilov: Shoigu's statements about transfer of Iskander-M complex to Belarus pure bluff

20:44 31.03.2023
Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

Diplomatic format to end war to start with Russia's rep who first withdraws Russian troops from Ukraine without fight – Zelenskyy

11:08 31.03.2023
Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

Russia loses at least 6 Zoopark radar systems in war with Ukraine - British intelligence

21:06 30.03.2023
Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

Ukrainian FM: I don't think Russia to be able to change balance within UN Security Council during its presidency

20:40 30.03.2023
Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

Some 45 OSCE States activate Moscow Mechanism to investigate Russia's deportation of Ukrainian children

AD

HOT NEWS

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

If Putin enters Austrian soil, he must be arrested – EU Minister

Russian Su-35s hit Orikhove, Huliaypole, losses being specified – Yermak

LATEST

Ukrainian, Canadian FMs discuss acceleration of assistance to Ukrainian forces, upcoming NATO summit

Rada passes at first reading bills on introduction of mandatory restructuring of consumer loans for persons from war-torn territories

Ten judges of Russian Constitutional Court to be tried in absentia in Ukraine for decision on constitutionality of annexation of occupied territories

Cabinet backs appointment of Artem Lysohor as head of Luhansk Regional Administration, Volodymyr Artiukh as head of Sumy Regional Administration

Japan hands over first batch of construction equipment to Irpin under Ukraine Emergency Recovery Programme

Cabinet dismisses head of Economic Security Bureau Vadym Melnyk

Shmyhal thanks Ukrainian community of Canada for defending Ukraine’s interests

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

Of 1,374 bodies of civilians killed by invaders in Kyiv region, 195 not yet been identified – regional police chief

Ukroboronprom ships batches of tank, artillery shells produced abroad using Ukrainian technologies to AFU

AD
AD
AD
AD