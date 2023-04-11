Facts

09:04 11.04.2023

Military aid to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries – Zelenskyy

Armament assistance to Ukraine protects everyone in partner countries, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video address on Monday.

"We also have regular steps in defense assistance to our state from Germany, I am thankful for them. Two weeks – and we've got reinforcement from Germany in armored vehicles, air defense, ammunition, engineering vehicles, medicine," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, "everything that strengthens Ukraine's defense against Russian terror, everything that gives our soldiers more opportunities for active movement – all this protects everyone in the partner countries, everyone in Europe, everyone in the world."

"The term 'defeat' should become a companion to the term 'aggressor,' and it is only the Ukrainian victory that will ensure this," he said.

Tags: #zelenskyy

