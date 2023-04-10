Another fifty-six deputies of Russia’s State Duma, who voted for independence of ‘LPR/DPR,’ to be tried in absentia in Ukraine

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have completed a special pretrial investigation against 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation who voted for the recognition of the independence of the pseudo-republics "DPR" and "LPR", the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) reports.

"The prosecutors of Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Ivano-Frankivsk and Vinnytsia regional prosecutor's offices sent indictments to the court against 56 deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on the fact of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the PGO said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

According to the prosecutor's office, the investigation found that in February 2022, the deputies supported the resolution on an appeal to the President of the Russian Federation with a request to recognize the so-called "independence" of the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to the report, the defendants also decided on cooperation and mutual assistance between the Russian Federation and these pseudo-formations.

"By their actions, representatives of the authority of the aggressor state contributed to the implementation of the plan to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These criminal decisions and their implementation led to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as a result – mass deaths, destruction of infrastructure and other grave consequences," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

A special pretrial investigation was conducted by the SBU.