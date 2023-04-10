100 Ukrainians, incl defenders of Mariupol, returned according to swap procedure

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, announced the return of 100 Ukrainians from Russian captivity as part of the exchange procedure, including servicemen who defended Mariupol, Donetsk region and Hostomel, Kyiv region.

"We managed to conduct another large prisoner exchange. We are returning home 100 of our people: these are military, sailors, border guards, National guardsmen. Among them there are defenders of Mariupol, Azovstal, Hostomel. Some people have been seriously injured, have diseases," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, everything necessary will be done so that each of the wounded will receive the necessary assistance.

The head of the President's Office noted that the exchange was not easy. "I am grateful to the whole team, the Coordination Headquarters on the Treatment of Prisoners of War for everyone doing what often may seem impossible to many," he wrote.

"The task of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to return all our people. For him, this issue is key and one of the priorities," Yermak added.