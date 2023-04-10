Facts

14:08 10.04.2023

The Netherlands to provide EUR 50 mln to Ukraine for demining farmland, seeds, equipment

The Netherlands will provide EUR 10 million to Ukrainian farmers for demining agricultural land, and EUR 40 million for the purchase of seeds and agricultural equipment from a total assistance package of EUR 180 million for Ukraine, members of the Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality Committee of the Dutch Parliament said at a meeting in the Verkhovna Rada.

"We will be happy to get help from the Netherlands in mine clearance to speed up this process. After all, it is one of the urgent problems of farmers, especially in the southern and eastern regions," Oleksandr Haidu, head of the parliamentary committee on agrarian and land policy, said.

He proposed that attention is paid to projects for the restoration and modernization of irrigation and drainage systems, the development of new logistics routes from the EU to assist Ukrainian farmers in the export of foodstuffs.

