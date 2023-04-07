Facts

13:00 07.04.2023

Russian occupiers constructing specialized company-size units within key frontline formations engaged in urban combat – ISW

2 min read
Russian commanders are reportedly constructing specialized company-size units within key frontline formations engaged in urban combat to reinforce the diminished combat effectiveness of most Russian units, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has said in its daily report.

"'Storm Z' companies are intended to conduct urban combat operations or operations in complicated geographic areas to capture important and strategic objects such as strongholds, command posts, and communication centers. […] The personnel that staff these companies receive 10 to 15 days of refresher training, a remarkably short amount of time to adequately train personnel (even reservists with some experience) to perform complex combat tasks and create unit cohesion," it said.

According to the analysts, the "Storm Z" companies will likely primarily deploy along the Avdiyivka–Donetsk City frontline, where Southern Military District (SMD) units are heavily committed to continuously unsuccessful offensive operations.

"It is unlikely that the use of these formations will lend Russian forces on this frontline a significant offensive edge," the ISW said.

Russian forces conducted limited ground attacks along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line and continued ground attacks in and around Bakhmut on April 6.

"Ukrainian officials indicated that Russian forces are able to maintain a suitable rate of artillery fire in prioritized areas of the front at the expense of other sectors," the analysts said.

According to the ISW, Russian forces may have withdrawn equipment from occupied Crimea for redeployment elsewhere in southern Ukraine out of fear of a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

