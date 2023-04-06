Facts

19:47 06.04.2023

Ukrainian project ’Before the Future’ to take part in Venice Biennale of Architecture-2023 - Ministry of Culture

Ukrainian project ’Before the Future’ to take part in Venice Biennale of Architecture-2023 - Ministry of Culture

The Ukrainian project Before the Future will be presented at the Venice Biennale of Architecture-23, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy announced on Thursday.

According to his Telegram channel, the curators of the Ukrainian project are Iryna Miroshnikova, OleksiyPetrov, and Borys Filonenko.

The Venice Biennale (La Biennale di Venezia) is one of the leading exhibitions, every even years there is an art exhibition, in odd years – an architectural one. According to its rules, the competent governmental body of the participating country appoints a commissioner related to the relevant authority, or an authorized State institution representing the country.

As reported, the commissioner of the Ukrainian pavilion at the international exhibition Biennale Architettura 2023: The Laboratory Of The Future, which will be held from May 20 to November 26, 2023, appointed the head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine Mariana Oleskiv.

Ukraine is regularly represented at the Venice Art Biennale. The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy is responsible for procedural issues. Meanwhile, as stated in the response of the Ministry of Reconstruction, the country was not represented at the architectural biennale with its own national product, which, "in turn, negatively affects the country's image in the field of architecture."

In 2022, the work was underway on the transfer of authority to form the project from the Ministry of Regional Development to the Ministry of Culture. At the request of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the press service of this ministry replied that work had been carried out on the development of regulatory and legal draft acts, according to which the composition of the commission for the competitive selection of the curator/curatorial group was to be formed. In particular, a draft Procedure for the competitive selection of a curator/curatorial group for the presentation of a national architectural project at the International Architectural Exhibition - the Venice Biennale was developed and sent to the Ministry of Regional Development for approval at the end of the year. However, the authority to form a product for an international exhibition is reserved for the Ministry of Regional Development, which after the reorganization became part of the Ministry of Restoration, and in less than two months the commissioner of the pavilion was appointed.

The Interfax-Ukraine sent a request to the pavilion commissioner Mariana Oleskiv with a request to confirm or deny the names of the curators of the pavilion of the State of Ukraine at the biennale announced by the Ministry of Culture.

