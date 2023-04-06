Zelenska meets in Poland with Ukrainian doctors completing practical course on helicopter emergency medical care

During her visit to Poland, First Lady Olena Zelenska met with 11 Ukrainian medics who are completing a practical course on helicopter emergency medical care, the President's Office press service said.

It is noted that "the training is carried out within the projects of the First Ladies of Ukraine and Poland on the exchange of experience between the countries. The training of Ukrainian medical personnel in the competences, procedures and organization of the helicopter emergency medical service is a response to the need to train medics for activities related to the protection and evacuation by air transport of wounded military and civilians from combat zones and is aimed at the development of HEMS in Ukraine."

In addition, Ukrainian medics were trained in Poland to provide comprehensive medical care to patients with burns: "as of March 31, 39 medics from Ukraine completed their training at the Independent Public Health Care Center in Łęczna."

During the meeting, Zelenska and First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda discussed the next stages of cooperation.

"The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is already forming appropriate groups to start training Ukrainian psychologists and psychiatrists in the rehabilitation of the wounded in the near future. The training of volunteer fire departments is also important, because Poland has a lot of experience in this field, and the creation and functioning of such rescue units in our country is now more relevant than ever," Zelenska said.